UBS Group Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $219.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $226.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.05.

NYSE JPM opened at $181.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The firm has a market cap of $520.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

