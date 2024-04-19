FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS DOCT opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

