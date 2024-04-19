Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,175 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after buying an additional 695,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 212,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

