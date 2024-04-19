IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 56,830 shares trading hands.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.98%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

