Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,348,783 shares traded.
Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Up 20.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £598,965.00, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.
