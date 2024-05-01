Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 2.5 %

ETN stock opened at $318.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $333.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

