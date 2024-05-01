Mather Group LLC. Buys 178 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

