Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.86) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.81).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 246.62 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The company has a market capitalization of £359.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,761.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

