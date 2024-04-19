Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,670 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

