Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.