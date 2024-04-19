Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 651,478 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651,478 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.