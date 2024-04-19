J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $177.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as low as $160.07 and last traded at $169.52, with a volume of 903467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.99.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.97.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Featured Stories
