J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $177.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as low as $160.07 and last traded at $169.52, with a volume of 903467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.99.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.