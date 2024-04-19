Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,946 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJJ opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

