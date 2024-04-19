Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

GMAB stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

