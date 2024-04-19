Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,594 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $162.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

