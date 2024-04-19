PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Vikram A. Atal Sells 5,830 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.48 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3,462.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 936,477 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

