Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $324.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $261.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.65 and its 200 day moving average is $278.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $239.08 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

