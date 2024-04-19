Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ERTH opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

