Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

