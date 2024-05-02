The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

