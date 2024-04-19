Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJS. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,354,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

