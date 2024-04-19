Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 514 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $208.63 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

