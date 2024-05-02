PDF Solutions (PDFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS opened at $30.06 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 429.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.