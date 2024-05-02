Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) & Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Financial Comparison

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $176.23 million 0.64 -$257.83 million ($1.47) -0.37 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.49 million ($0.34) -4.62

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -146.30% -82.17% -56.21% Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.07% -24.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 942.05%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.25%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.