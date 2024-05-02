Tokens.com (SMURF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tokens.com to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokens.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 428 1602 2407 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Tokens.com’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -102.74% -69.41% -20.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokens.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.57 Tokens.com Competitors $2.71 billion $391.89 million 15.07

Tokens.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tokens.com competitors beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

