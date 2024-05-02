Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Head to Head Review

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sable Offshore and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A Epsilon Energy $30.73 million 3.81 $6.95 million $0.31 17.23

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sable Offshore and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sable Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.68%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A N/A -42.39% Epsilon Energy 22.60% 6.81% 5.67%

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. It operates through three platforms located offshore California and an onshore processing facility comprised of 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

