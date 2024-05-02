Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.