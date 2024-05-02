FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 12.9 %

LEXX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.