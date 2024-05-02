OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,894.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,274. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

