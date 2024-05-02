Brokers Set Expectations for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.80.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders have sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

