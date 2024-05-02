Yara International ASA Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.
Yara International ASA Price Performance
Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is -3,057.14%.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
