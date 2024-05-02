Yara International ASA Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -205.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is -3,057.14%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

