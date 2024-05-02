X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 352.49% from the company’s previous close.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
Further Reading
