X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 352.49% from the company’s previous close.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

