Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $152.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $4,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 95.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

