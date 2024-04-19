Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RWO stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

