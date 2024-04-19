Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 675 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 260.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $187.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.24 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average of $177.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

