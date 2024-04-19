Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,613 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $60.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

