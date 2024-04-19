Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

VICI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

