ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

