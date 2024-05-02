Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $198.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

