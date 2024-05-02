Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.