Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $515.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $516.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.46 and a 200-day moving average of $422.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

