Britvic (LON:BVIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.31) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Britvic Stock Down 0.1 %

About Britvic

BVIC opened at GBX 883.50 ($11.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($11.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.76.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

