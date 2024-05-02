Interfor (IFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Up 3.8 %

IFP stock opened at C$18.14 on Thursday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IFP

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.