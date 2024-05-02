Interfor (IFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter.
Interfor Stock Up 3.8 %
IFP stock opened at C$18.14 on Thursday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
