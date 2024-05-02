JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Insider Activity at JFrog

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

