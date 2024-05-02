EverCommerce (EVCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVCM opened at $9.23 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

