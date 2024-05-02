Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $130.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

