Spectrum Brands (SPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.