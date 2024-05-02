Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

WIX opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

