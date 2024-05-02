Brokers Set Expectations for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Leidos Stock Up 1.4 %

Leidos stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $142.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

