Truist Financial Trims Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Target Price to $8.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Beyond Air Stock Up 4.6 %
Beyond Air stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
